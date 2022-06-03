22,826 Shares in Jupiter Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:JAQC) Bought by Glazer Capital LLC

Glazer Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Jupiter Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:JAQC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 22,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD bought a new position in Jupiter Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $109,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Jupiter Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $113,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Jupiter Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $2,950,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Jupiter Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $3,931,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Jupiter Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $4,228,000. 59.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jupiter Acquisition stock opened at $9.65 on Friday. Jupiter Acquisition Co. has a 1-year low of $9.57 and a 1-year high of $9.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.64.

Jupiter Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Hobe Sound, Florida.

