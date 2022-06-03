250,000 Shares in FTAC Zeus Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ZINGU) Bought by Centiva Capital LP

Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in FTAC Zeus Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ZINGU – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,500,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in FTAC Zeus Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $200,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new position in FTAC Zeus Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $300,000. Sage Rock Capital Management LP purchased a new position in FTAC Zeus Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $348,000. DLD Asset Management LP purchased a new position in FTAC Zeus Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $434,000. Finally, Bulldog Investors LLP bought a new stake in FTAC Zeus Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $500,000.

FTAC Zeus Acquisition stock remained flat at $$9.90 during trading hours on Friday. 26 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,698. FTAC Zeus Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.82 and a 1-year high of $10.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.99.

FTAC Zeus Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to FTAC Zeus Acquisition Corp.

