266,214 Shares in Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) Purchased by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 266,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,993,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BIG. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Big Lots by 137.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 588,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,867,000 after purchasing an additional 341,116 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Big Lots by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Big Lots during the 3rd quarter valued at about $631,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Big Lots during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its position in Big Lots by 98.1% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 14,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 7,358 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Big Lots alerts:

In related news, EVP Nicholas E. Padovano sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.39, for a total value of $34,551.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nicholas E. Padovano sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.39, for a total value of $46,007.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,000 shares of company stock valued at $349,918 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BIG opened at $23.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $678.87 million, a PE ratio of 10.85, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Big Lots, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.26 and a 12 month high of $73.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.85 and a 200-day moving average of $38.36.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 27th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($1.49). Big Lots had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 7.25%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.62 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Big Lots, Inc. will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. Big Lots’s dividend payout ratio is 54.79%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BIG shares. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on shares of Big Lots from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet cut Big Lots from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Big Lots from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Big Lots to $25.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Big Lots in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Big Lots presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

About Big Lots (Get Rating)

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a home discount retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattresses, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises patio furniture, gazebos, Christmas trim, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home décor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, specialty foods, and pet departments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Big Lots Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Big Lots and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.