266,214 Shares in Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) Purchased by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 266,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,993,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BIG. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Big Lots by 137.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 588,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,867,000 after purchasing an additional 341,116 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Big Lots by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Big Lots during the 3rd quarter valued at about $631,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Big Lots during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its position in Big Lots by 98.1% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 14,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 7,358 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.42% of the company’s stock.
In related news, EVP Nicholas E. Padovano sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.39, for a total value of $34,551.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nicholas E. Padovano sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.39, for a total value of $46,007.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,000 shares of company stock valued at $349,918 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.
Big Lots (NYSE:BIG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 27th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($1.49). Big Lots had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 7.25%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.62 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Big Lots, Inc. will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. Big Lots’s dividend payout ratio is 54.79%.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on BIG shares. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on shares of Big Lots from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet cut Big Lots from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Big Lots from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Big Lots to $25.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Big Lots in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Big Lots presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.00.
About Big Lots
Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a home discount retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattresses, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises patio furniture, gazebos, Christmas trim, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home décor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, specialty foods, and pet departments.
