$30.91 Million in Sales Expected for Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDIG) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDIG – Get Rating) will announce $30.91 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Stronghold Digital Mining’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $30.50 million to $31.31 million. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Stronghold Digital Mining will report full year sales of $136.74 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $129.47 million to $144.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $199.94 million, with estimates ranging from $147.98 million to $251.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Stronghold Digital Mining.

Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $17.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.71 million.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Stronghold Digital Mining from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stronghold Digital Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Northland Securities decreased their target price on Stronghold Digital Mining from $15.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Compass Point decreased their target price on Stronghold Digital Mining to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on Stronghold Digital Mining from $22.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stronghold Digital Mining presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.75.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Stronghold Digital Mining in the first quarter worth $33,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Stronghold Digital Mining in the first quarter worth $48,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Stronghold Digital Mining in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Stronghold Digital Mining in the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in Stronghold Digital Mining in the fourth quarter worth $58,000. 27.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SDIG stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.07. The company had a trading volume of 229,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 784,779. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.61, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.41. Stronghold Digital Mining has a 52 week low of $1.87 and a 52 week high of $35.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.88.

Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc, a crypto asset mining company, focuses on mining Bitcoin in the United States. It also operates coal refuse power generation facilities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

