308,134 Shares in Roth Ch Acquisition V Co. (NASDAQ:ROCLU) Purchased by Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC

Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC purchased a new position in Roth Ch Acquisition V Co. (NASDAQ:ROCLU – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 308,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,069,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ROCLU. Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new position in Roth Ch Acquisition V in the 4th quarter worth about $12,915,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC purchased a new position in Roth Ch Acquisition V during the 4th quarter valued at about $312,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Roth Ch Acquisition V during the 4th quarter valued at about $761,000. Context Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Roth Ch Acquisition V during the 4th quarter valued at about $149,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Roth Ch Acquisition V during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,062,000.

NASDAQ ROCLU remained flat at $$9.95 during trading on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.96. Roth Ch Acquisition V Co. has a 1 year low of $9.67 and a 1 year high of $10.16.

Roth Ch Acquisition V Co intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, share exchange, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination. It focuses on acquiring businesses operating in the business services, consumer, healthcare, technology, wellness, or sustainability sectors.

