$31.38 Billion in Sales Expected for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) This Quarter

Analysts expect Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) to report $31.38 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Alibaba Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $32.25 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $30.70 billion. Alibaba Group posted sales of $31.87 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.5%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Alibaba Group will report full year sales of $139.02 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $136.18 billion to $142.21 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $157.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $156.31 billion to $159.46 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Alibaba Group.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $7.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $6.89. The company had revenue of $204.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.43 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 11.17%. Alibaba Group’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BABA shares. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $177.00 to $176.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $203.00 to $193.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $185.97.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SouthState Corp grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 116.8% in the 1st quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 232 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 74.1% during the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 235 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BABA traded down $4.29 on Friday, hitting $93.21. The stock had a trading volume of 15,837,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,247,037. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $95.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Alibaba Group has a 1-year low of $73.28 and a 1-year high of $230.89. The stock has a market cap of $252.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.53, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.91.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

