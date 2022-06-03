$316.79 Million in Sales Expected for Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE – Get Rating) will announce $316.79 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Apple Hospitality REIT’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $330.90 million and the lowest is $296.72 million. Apple Hospitality REIT posted sales of $247.40 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Apple Hospitality REIT will report full year sales of $1.18 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.12 billion to $1.21 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.18 billion to $1.33 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Apple Hospitality REIT.

Get Apple Hospitality REIT alerts:

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. Apple Hospitality REIT had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 2.65%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.04 EPS.

APLE has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from $19.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.75.

In related news, Director Howard E. Woolley acquired 1,670 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.96 per share, with a total value of $29,993.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Glade M. Knight acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.22 per share, for a total transaction of $81,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 488,093 shares in the company, valued at $7,916,868.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 7,312 shares of company stock valued at $121,022. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in APLE. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,258,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $597,649,000 after acquiring an additional 452,722 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,973,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $338,726,000 after buying an additional 1,040,710 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,388,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $186,686,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331,707 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,405,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $151,899,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,863,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $123,346,000 after buying an additional 509,994 shares during the last quarter. 78.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE APLE traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.02. 98,083 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,096,547. Apple Hospitality REIT has a fifty-two week low of $13.83 and a fifty-two week high of $18.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of 46.14 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.74.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. Apple Hospitality REIT’s payout ratio is presently 162.16%.

Apple Hospitality REIT Company Profile (Get Rating)

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 235 hotels with more than 30,000 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 34 states.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Apple Hospitality REIT (APLE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Hospitality REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple Hospitality REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.