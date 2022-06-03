$33.93 Million in Sales Expected for Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:RADI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:RADI – Get Rating) will announce sales of $33.93 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Radius Global Infrastructure’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $33.70 million and the highest is $34.15 million. Radius Global Infrastructure reported sales of $24.97 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 35.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Radius Global Infrastructure will report full year sales of $138.85 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $138.20 million to $139.49 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $177.57 million, with estimates ranging from $176.50 million to $178.64 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Radius Global Infrastructure.

Radius Global Infrastructure (NASDAQ:RADI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $30.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.65 million. Radius Global Infrastructure had a negative return on equity of 8.67% and a negative net margin of 55.12%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.66) EPS.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Radius Global Infrastructure from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Radius Global Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 14th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Radius Global Infrastructure from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RADI. Conversant Capital LLC purchased a new position in Radius Global Infrastructure in the 4th quarter worth about $57,657,000. Park West Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Radius Global Infrastructure during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,415,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 5,057,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,430,000 after buying an additional 1,081,480 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure by 5,151.8% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,003,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,158,000 after buying an additional 984,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,580,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,693,000 after buying an additional 982,825 shares in the last quarter. 90.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ RADI traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.53. 37,791 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,583,770. Radius Global Infrastructure has a 52 week low of $11.70 and a 52 week high of $18.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 6.92 and a quick ratio of 6.92. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.27 and a beta of 1.82.

Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and rental of telecom real property interests and contractual rights. The company leases wireless towers or antennae, and other communications infrastructure. As of December 31, 2021, it had interests in 8,506 leases situated on 8,186 communications sites located in the United States and 19 other countries.

