3,937 Shares in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Bought by Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA acquired a new position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,937 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $547,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 93.7% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 244 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. 79.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

YUM opened at $120.30 on Friday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $108.54 and a fifty-two week high of $139.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.31 billion, a PE ratio of 21.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is $117.68 and its 200 day moving average is $123.21.

Yum! Brands ( NYSE:YUM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.02). Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 24.80%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 30th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.38%.

A number of analysts have commented on YUM shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $137.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $150.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $142.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $156.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Yum! Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Yum! Brands has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.38.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

