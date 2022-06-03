399,360 Shares in Innovative International Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IOACU) Purchased by Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC

Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovative International Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IOACU – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 399,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,018,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IOACU. Taconic Capital Advisors LP bought a new stake in Innovative International Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $8,680,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC purchased a new position in Innovative International Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $8,048,000. Context Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Innovative International Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $5,525,000. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Innovative International Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $4,012,000. Finally, Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new position in Innovative International Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $4,024,000.

Innovative International Acquisition stock remained flat at $$10.03 during trading hours on Friday. Innovative International Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.98 and a 1 year high of $10.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.08.

Innovative International Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business transaction with one or more businesses in consumer technology, healthcare, information technology services, and enterprise software as a service.

