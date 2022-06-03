3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Purchased by Clarkston Capital Partners LLC

Clarkston Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 91,288 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,664 shares during the period. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $16,215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,979,936 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,502,966,000 after purchasing an additional 450,546 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,780,080 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,910,601,000 after acquiring an additional 127,388 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,557,291 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,875,293,000 after acquiring an additional 361,507 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 16.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,903,837 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,172,678,000 after acquiring an additional 832,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of 3M by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,776,701 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,026,115,000 after purchasing an additional 171,857 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of 3M from $173.00 to $161.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of 3M from $186.00 to $161.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. UBS Group cut their target price on 3M from $168.00 to $118.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on 3M in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $159.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.73.

In other news, insider Mojdeh Poul sold 1,634 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.68, for a total value of $247,845.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,158,380.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 10,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total value of $1,551,288.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 90,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,211,681.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

MMM stock traded down $2.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $145.84. The company had a trading volume of 23,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,715,257. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $148.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $159.76. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $139.74 and a fifty-two week high of $206.81. The company has a market cap of $82.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.92.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $8.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.75 billion. 3M had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 39.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.77 EPS. On average, analysts expect that 3M will post 10.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a $1.49 dividend. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. 3M’s payout ratio is currently 62.02%.

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

