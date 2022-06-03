$4.25 Earnings Per Share Expected for EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $4.25 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for EOG Resources’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $4.88 and the lowest is $3.47. EOG Resources reported earnings of $1.73 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 145.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that EOG Resources will report full year earnings of $16.82 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.85 to $19.80. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $14.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.36 to $18.63. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for EOG Resources.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy exploration company reported $4.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.69 by $0.31. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 29.77% and a net margin of 23.12%. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.62 EPS. EOG Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EOG. Truist Financial upped their price target on EOG Resources from $150.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Barclays upped their price target on EOG Resources from $143.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded EOG Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Bank of America downgraded EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $130.00 to $146.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, MKM Partners increased their target price on EOG Resources from $114.00 to $127.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.26.

In other news, CFO Timothy K. Driggers sold 3,484 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.51, for a total value of $472,116.84. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 214,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,092,777.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 4,662 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.48, for a total value of $566,339.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,834 shares of company stock valued at $1,488,245. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EOG. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in EOG Resources by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 127,885 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $15,249,000 after buying an additional 26,310 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in EOG Resources by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,647 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in EOG Resources by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,282 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in EOG Resources by 67.6% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,690 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $679,000 after buying an additional 2,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in EOG Resources by 74.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 27,480 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $3,276,000 after buying an additional 11,692 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

EOG stock traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $139.44. The company had a trading volume of 2,615,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,566,002. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. EOG Resources has a 52 week low of $62.81 and a 52 week high of $141.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $123.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.46. The stock has a market cap of $81.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.78, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.66.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $1.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.05%.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

