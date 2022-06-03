$41.62 Million in Sales Expected for BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC – Get Rating) will post sales of $41.62 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for BlackRock TCP Capital’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $42.79 million and the lowest is $40.45 million. BlackRock TCP Capital reported sales of $41.65 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that BlackRock TCP Capital will report full-year sales of $170.83 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $164.34 million to $177.32 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $186.85 million, with estimates ranging from $166.98 million to $206.71 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for BlackRock TCP Capital.

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The investment management company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $42.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.55 million. BlackRock TCP Capital had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 66.68%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TCPC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on BlackRock TCP Capital in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BlackRock TCP Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, May 7th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in BlackRock TCP Capital by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,431,954 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $20,477,000 after purchasing an additional 493,479 shares in the last quarter. Cliffwater LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock TCP Capital by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Cliffwater LLC now owns 1,151,344 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $16,464,000 after purchasing an additional 73,460 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in BlackRock TCP Capital by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,046,404 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $14,137,000 after purchasing an additional 7,572 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock TCP Capital by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 519,761 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,433,000 after purchasing an additional 9,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock TCP Capital by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 421,767 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.89% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock TCP Capital stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $13.55. 127,121 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 230,667. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.70. The company has a current ratio of 23.74, a quick ratio of 23.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $782.74 million, a P/E ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 1.50. BlackRock TCP Capital has a 1 year low of $12.46 and a 1 year high of $15.05.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.86%. BlackRock TCP Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.50%.

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in direct equity and debt investments in middle-market, debt securities, senior secured loans, junior loans, originated loans, mezzanine, senior debt instruments, bonds, and secondary-market investments. It typically invests in communication services, public relations services, television, wireless telecommunication services, apparel, textile mills, restaurants, retailing, energy, oil and gas extraction, Patent owners and Lessors, Federal and Federally- Sponsored Credit agencies, insurance, hospital and healthcare centers, Biotechnology, engineering services, heavy electrical equipment, tax accounting, scientific and related consulting services, charter freight air transportation, Information technology consulting, application hosting services, software diagram and design, computer aided design, communication equipment, electronics manufacturing equipment, computer components, chemicals.

