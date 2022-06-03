44,130 Shares in Ventoux CCM Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VTAQ) Purchased by Glazer Capital LLC

Glazer Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Ventoux CCM Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VTAQ – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 44,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $442,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VTAQ. CSS LLC IL purchased a new position in Ventoux CCM Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. CNH Partners LLC purchased a new position in Ventoux CCM Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $564,000. Dakota Wealth Management grew its position in Ventoux CCM Acquisition by 35.9% during the fourth quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 67,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after buying an additional 17,925 shares in the last quarter. OTA Financial Group L.P. purchased a new position in Ventoux CCM Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $831,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ventoux CCM Acquisition by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 144,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 16,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.63% of the company’s stock.
VTAQ opened at $10.18 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.08. Ventoux CCM Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.86 and a 12-month high of $10.18.
Ventoux CCM Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to focus on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination, with one or more businesses in the hospitality, leisure, travel, and dining sectors in North America.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ventoux CCM Acquisition (VTAQ)
- Alibaba Group: Rallying on Fundamentals & Improved Macro Backdrop
- Investing in Chewy Will Require More Than One Earnings Report
- Hormel Foods Sends A Message To The Market
- JFrog Stock is Ready to Leap
- PVH Corp. Looks Sharp For A Major Reversal
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTAQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ventoux CCM Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VTAQ – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Ventoux CCM Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventoux CCM Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.