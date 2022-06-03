$5.46 Earnings Per Share Expected for KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) This Quarter

Brokerages expect KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $5.46 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for KLA’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $5.37 and the highest is $5.48. KLA reported earnings per share of $4.43 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 23.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that KLA will report full-year earnings of $20.90 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $20.73 to $21.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $24.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $23.45 to $25.30. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow KLA.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $5.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.80 by $0.33. KLA had a return on equity of 78.72% and a net margin of 36.41%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.85 earnings per share. KLA’s revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on KLAC shares. StockNews.com downgraded KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler cut their target price on KLA from $385.00 to $352.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on KLA from $400.00 to $375.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. KeyCorp cut their price target on KLA from $480.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on KLA from $475.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $435.75.

KLAC stock traded down $6.99 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $364.78. The stock had a trading volume of 16,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,388,541. The firm has a market cap of $54.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $341.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $372.27. KLA has a 52-week low of $287.44 and a 52-week high of $457.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.39%.

In other news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.02, for a total value of $343,760.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,655,894.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in KLA by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 4,126 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of KLA by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 36,850 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,326,000 after buying an additional 2,255 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KLA by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 1,951 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $653,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KLA by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 943 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in shares of KLA by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,084 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

