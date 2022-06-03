$51.96 Million in Sales Expected for Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS – Get Rating) to announce $51.96 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Transcat’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $52.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $51.82 million. Transcat reported sales of $47.79 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Transcat will report full-year sales of $220.11 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $217.81 million to $222.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $238.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Transcat.

Several research firms have weighed in on TRNS. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Transcat from $105.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Transcat from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Transcat from $94.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Roth Capital reduced their price target on shares of Transcat from $97.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Transcat in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.50.

In related news, Director Carl E. Sassano sold 20,000 shares of Transcat stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.14, for a total value of $1,262,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 45,095 shares in the company, valued at $2,847,298.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Lee D. Rudow sold 5,210 shares of Transcat stock in a transaction on Saturday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.21, for a total transaction of $386,634.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRNS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its position in Transcat by 157.5% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,545 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 945 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Transcat by 111.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,882 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 11,521 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Transcat by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 6,948 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Transcat in the 2nd quarter worth about $263,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Transcat by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,885 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. 75.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Transcat stock traded up $1.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $65.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,612. The company has a market capitalization of $492.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.64 and a beta of 0.84. Transcat has a 12 month low of $53.50 and a 12 month high of $101.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.34.

Transcat, Inc provides calibration and laboratory instrument services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Service and Distribution. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualification, preventative maintenance, consulting, and other related services.

