$537.39 Million in Sales Expected for ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO – Get Rating) will post $537.39 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for ACCO Brands’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $528.20 million and the highest is $545.00 million. ACCO Brands reported sales of $517.80 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ACCO Brands will report full-year sales of $2.12 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.11 billion to $2.14 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.15 billion to $2.17 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for ACCO Brands.

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $441.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $420.45 million. ACCO Brands had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 16.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ACCO shares. TheStreet lowered shares of ACCO Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ACCO Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of ACCO Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th.

NYSE:ACCO traded up $0.09 on Friday, reaching $7.23. The stock had a trading volume of 650,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 601,896. The company has a market capitalization of $701.21 million, a P/E ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 1.90. ACCO Brands has a 1-year low of $6.96 and a 1-year high of $9.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.06.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. ACCO Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.39%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACCO. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of ACCO Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,397,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of ACCO Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,097,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ACCO Brands by 212.6% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 952,410 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,867,000 after buying an additional 647,705 shares during the last quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of ACCO Brands during the third quarter worth approximately $4,833,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of ACCO Brands by 69.6% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,295,907 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,367,000 after buying an additional 531,755 shares during the last quarter. 85.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ACCO Brands Company Profile (Get Rating)

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer, school, technology, and office products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company provides computer and gaming accessories, calendars, planners, dry erase boards, school notebooks, and janitorial supplies; storage and organization products, such as lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines; writing instruments and art products; stapling and punching products; and do-it-yourself tools.

