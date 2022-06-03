$562.09 Million in Sales Expected for National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Rating) will announce $562.09 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for National Fuel Gas’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $550.62 million and the highest estimate coming in at $573.57 million. National Fuel Gas reported sales of $394.40 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 42.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that National Fuel Gas will report full-year sales of $2.32 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.27 billion to $2.36 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.39 billion to $2.81 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for National Fuel Gas.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68. The firm had revenue of $701.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $652.28 million. National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 23.67% and a return on equity of 23.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NFG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of National Fuel Gas in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of National Fuel Gas from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th.

National Fuel Gas stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $73.63. The company had a trading volume of 9,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 512,908. The firm has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.33. National Fuel Gas has a 1 year low of $49.16 and a 1 year high of $75.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $70.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.21.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.455 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.34%.

In other National Fuel Gas news, Director Ronald J. Tanski sold 42,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.96, for a total transaction of $2,934,592.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Ronald C. Kraemer sold 1,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $97,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 45,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,219,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 129,055 shares of company stock valued at $8,761,924. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFG. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 957.9% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 402 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in National Fuel Gas during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new position in National Fuel Gas during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in National Fuel Gas during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.54% of the company’s stock.

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

