56,376 Shares in Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO) Acquired by 683 Capital Management LLC

683 Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 56,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,013,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in Vimeo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of Vimeo during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vimeo during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vimeo during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Vimeo in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Vimeo alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ VMEO opened at $8.78 on Friday. Vimeo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.68 and a 1 year high of $52.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.18 and a 200 day moving average of $13.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion and a P/E ratio of -17.22.

Vimeo ( NASDAQ:VMEO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.08. Vimeo had a negative net margin of 20.13% and a negative return on equity of 16.66%. The business had revenue of $108.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.32 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Vimeo, Inc. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Vimeo from $35.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Vimeo from $36.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Vimeo from $33.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Vimeo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vimeo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.13.

Vimeo Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vimeo, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video software solutions in New York and internationally. The company provides the video tools through a software-as-a-service model, which enables its users to create, collaborate, and communicate with video on a single platform. It also offers over-the-top OTT streaming and monetization services; AI-driven video creation and editing tools; and interactive and shoppable video tools.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vimeo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vimeo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.