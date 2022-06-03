57,200 Shares in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) Acquired by CastleKnight Management LP

CastleKnight Management LP bought a new position in shares of Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 57,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,978,000. Signet Jewelers comprises 1.0% of CastleKnight Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Signet Jewelers during the fourth quarter worth approximately $401,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 35,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,084,000 after purchasing an additional 7,816 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Signet Jewelers in the 4th quarter valued at $339,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 65.8% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,000 after purchasing an additional 3,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 54.4% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

In other Signet Jewelers news, insider Oded Edelman sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.21, for a total transaction of $1,124,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 65,398 shares in the company, valued at $3,676,021.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Brian A. Tilzer sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.86, for a total value of $230,615.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 80,939 shares of company stock valued at $5,832,962 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SIG. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Signet Jewelers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $140.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Signet Jewelers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Signet Jewelers presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.00.

Shares of SIG stock traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $62.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,264,891. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.89. Signet Jewelers Limited has a 12-month low of $48.31 and a 12-month high of $111.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 5.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 2.39.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $5.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.91 by $0.10. Signet Jewelers had a net margin of 9.84% and a return on equity of 51.76%. The business had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.15 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 11.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a boost from Signet Jewelers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Signet Jewelers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.56%.

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through JamesAllen.com and Rocksbox.

