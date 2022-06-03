5,950 Shares in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) Acquired by Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC

Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $483,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,251,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $589,854,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043,035 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,910,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $479,377,000 after purchasing an additional 959,157 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,759,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $467,121,000 after purchasing an additional 331,383 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,309,572 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $349,550,000 after purchasing an additional 118,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,623,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $212,805,000 after purchasing an additional 55,977 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of REXR stock traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $64.77. 3,884 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,588,360. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $72.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.70. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.60 and a fifty-two week high of $84.68.

Rexford Industrial Realty ( NYSE:REXR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $140.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.60 million. Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 3.22% and a net margin of 29.60%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s revenue was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.315 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s payout ratio is 143.18%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on REXR. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Rexford Industrial Realty from $86.00 to $103.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on Rexford Industrial Realty in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Rexford Industrial Realty from $81.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rexford Industrial Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.20.

Rexford Industrial, a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties throughout Southern California infill markets, owns 232 properties with approximately 27.9 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.0 million rentable square feet.

