$6.25 Earnings Per Share Expected for Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) to report earnings of $6.25 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Westlake’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $5.38 and the highest estimate coming in at $6.81. Westlake posted earnings per share of $4.04 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 54.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Westlake will report full year earnings of $21.79 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $19.00 to $24.34. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $17.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $16.10 to $18.27. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Westlake.

Get Westlake alerts:

Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $5.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.70 by $1.13. Westlake had a net margin of 18.76% and a return on equity of 30.67%. The business had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.87 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WLK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Westlake from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $134.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Westlake from $150.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Westlake from $125.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Westlake from $140.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Westlake from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.62.

In other news, EVP Robert F. Buesinger sold 2,730 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.55, for a total transaction of $315,451.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Steven Bender sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.17, for a total transaction of $751,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 110,344 shares of company stock worth $14,315,810. 73.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Westlake by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,309,902 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $210,530,000 after buying an additional 31,476 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Westlake by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,719,781 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $167,041,000 after buying an additional 62,328 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Westlake by 82.9% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,297,300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $160,087,000 after buying an additional 588,163 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Westlake by 90.2% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,291,436 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $117,701,000 after buying an additional 612,509 shares during the period. Finally, Soroban Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Westlake during the 4th quarter worth $115,498,000.

Shares of WLK stock traded down $2.56 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $130.82. The stock had a trading volume of 26,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 974,522. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Westlake has a twelve month low of $78.06 and a twelve month high of $141.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.79 billion, a PE ratio of 6.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.18.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.2975 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 20th. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Westlake’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.09%.

Westlake Company Profile (Get Rating)

Westlake Corporation manufactures and supplies petrochemicals, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Performance and Essential Materials; and Housing and Infrastructure Products. The Performance and Essential Materials segment manufactures and markets polyethylene, styrene monomer, ethylene co-products, PVC, VCM, ethylene dichloride chlor-alkali, and chlorinated derivative products.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Westlake (WLK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Westlake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westlake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.