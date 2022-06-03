$6.46 Billion in Sales Expected for PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) This Quarter

Analysts expect PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) to post sales of $6.46 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for PACCAR’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $6.37 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $6.50 billion. PACCAR reported sales of $5.39 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 19.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that PACCAR will report full-year sales of $26.27 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $25.91 billion to $27.11 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $28.74 billion, with estimates ranging from $26.90 billion to $29.98 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for PACCAR.

Get PACCAR alerts:

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.21. PACCAR had a return on equity of 17.20% and a net margin of 8.21%. The business had revenue of $6.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

PCAR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on PACCAR from $100.00 to $96.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on PACCAR from $114.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on PACCAR from $98.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded PACCAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.25.

Shares of PCAR traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $88.29. 29,891 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,824,331. PACCAR has a 1-year low of $77.96 and a 1-year high of $97.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of $84.85 and a 200-day moving average of $88.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.70 billion, a PE ratio of 15.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.89.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 11th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 10th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. PACCAR’s payout ratio is 23.94%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PCAR. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of PACCAR by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 8,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of PACCAR by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 3,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of PACCAR by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 22,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,981,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in shares of PACCAR by 0.9% during the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 13,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of PACCAR by 4.8% during the first quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.56% of the company’s stock.

About PACCAR (Get Rating)

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PACCAR (PCAR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.