626 Financial LLC Invests $237,000 in Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR)

626 Financial LLC bought a new position in Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 27,566 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SABR. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Sabre by 40.9% during the 4th quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,080 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Sabre during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Sabre during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sabre during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Sabre during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $93,000.

Several brokerages have commented on SABR. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sabre from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Sabre from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sabre from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 8th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Sabre from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th.

NASDAQ SABR opened at $7.83 on Friday. Sabre Co. has a 12 month low of $6.22 and a 12 month high of $14.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.29.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The information technology services provider reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $584.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $536.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.82) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 78.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Sabre Co. will post -1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Sean E. Menke sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.38, for a total transaction of $311,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gail Mandel sold 3,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.42, for a total value of $39,804.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,231 shares of company stock worth $366,203 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides software and technology solutions for the travel industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

