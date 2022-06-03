626 Financial LLC Makes New $207,000 Investment in Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA)

626 Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 24,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Ginkgo Bioworks in the fourth quarter worth $675,000. Trybe Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Ginkgo Bioworks during the third quarter valued at approximately $14,001,000. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in Ginkgo Bioworks in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $617,000. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA bought a new stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $332,000. Finally, Allen Operations LLC raised its holdings in Ginkgo Bioworks by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Allen Operations LLC now owns 2,248,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,689,000 after buying an additional 65,505 shares during the last quarter. 46.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ginkgo Bioworks stock opened at $3.48 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.75. Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.09 and a 52 week high of $15.86. The company has a current ratio of 10.71, a quick ratio of 10.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Ginkgo Bioworks ( NYSE:DNA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $168.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.15 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on DNA. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Raymond James set a $11.50 target price on Ginkgo Bioworks and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. BTIG Research decreased their price target on Ginkgo Bioworks to $5.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Ginkgo Bioworks from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $3.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ginkgo Bioworks currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.25.

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. The company serves various end markets, including specialty chemicals, agriculture, food, consumer products, and pharmaceuticals.

