626 Financial LLC Makes New $258,000 Investment in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

626 Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 12,407 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in F. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. Brown Advisory Securities LLC raised its stake in Ford Motor by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 122.4% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 145,728 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,172,000 after purchasing an additional 80,213 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Ford Motor by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 46,545 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $967,000 after purchasing an additional 6,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the 4th quarter valued at $695,000. 52.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Ashwani Kumar Galhotra sold 25,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total value of $321,319.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 511,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,349,018.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Motor Co Ford sold 7,000,000 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total value of $188,160,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 86,947,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,337,148,638.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,025,892 shares of company stock valued at $402,881,320 over the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Ford Motor stock opened at $13.89 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.82. Ford Motor has a twelve month low of $12.07 and a twelve month high of $25.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.83 billion, a PE ratio of 4.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.15.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $32.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.39 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 12.46%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 26th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 25th. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is 14.08%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on Ford Motor from $23.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Ford Motor from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Ford Motor from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ford Motor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.38.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

