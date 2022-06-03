648,042 Shares in TCV Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TCVA) Acquired by Centiva Capital LP

Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of TCV Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TCVA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 648,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,390,000. Centiva Capital LP owned about 1.27% of TCV Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in TCV Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,383,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in TCV Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $246,000. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. purchased a new stake in TCV Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,468,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in TCV Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,470,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in TCV Acquisition by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 899,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,868,000 after buying an additional 270,210 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.69% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TCVA traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $9.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,603. TCV Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.65 and a 52-week high of $10.26. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.77.

TCV Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

