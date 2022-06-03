6,800 Shares in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) Acquired by Bluefin Capital Management LLC

Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 6,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $405,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Alcoa during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Retirement Group LLC increased its stake in Alcoa by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in Alcoa by 591.7% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Alcoa during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Alcoa during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000.

Get Alcoa alerts:

AA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Alcoa in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Alcoa from $68.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $99.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Alcoa in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Alcoa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.83.

Shares of NYSE AA opened at $63.83 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $72.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.00. Alcoa Co. has a 1 year low of $31.00 and a 1 year high of $98.09. The company has a market capitalization of $11.77 billion, a PE ratio of 16.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by $0.07. Alcoa had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Alcoa Co. will post 13.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 16th. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.61%.

Alcoa Profile (Get Rating)

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alcoa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alcoa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.