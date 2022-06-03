683 Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 34,114 Huttig Building Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBP)

683 Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Huttig Building Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBP – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 34,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $378,000. 683 Capital Management LLC owned about 0.12% of Huttig Building Products as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FineMark National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Huttig Building Products during the 4th quarter worth about $111,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Huttig Building Products by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 369,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,965,000 after purchasing an additional 20,719 shares during the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Huttig Building Products by 7,554.5% during the 4th quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 77,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,000 after purchasing an additional 76,300 shares during the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Huttig Building Products during the 4th quarter worth about $162,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Huttig Building Products during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. 54.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Huttig Building Products stock opened at $10.70 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.69. Huttig Building Products, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.95 and a 12 month high of $11.35. The stock has a market cap of $292.42 million, a PE ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Huttig Building Products ( NASDAQ:HBP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $230.40 million during the quarter. Huttig Building Products had a return on equity of 66.00% and a net margin of 5.17%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HBP. TheStreet cut Huttig Building Products from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on Huttig Building Products in a report on Sunday, May 29th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Huttig Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes millwork, building materials, and wood products for new residential construction, in-home improvement, remodeling, and repair works in the United States. The company offers various millwork products, including exterior and interior doors, pre-hung and factory finished door units, windows, patio doors, mouldings, frames, stair parts, and columns under the Therma-Tru, Masonite, Woodgrain, HB&G, Simpson Door, Final Frame, BrasPine, Arauco, Windsor Windows, and Rogue Valley Door brands.

