683 Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 40,000 Focus Impact Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FIAC)

683 Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Focus Impact Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FIAC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $395,000. 683 Capital Management LLC owned 0.70% of Focus Impact Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FIAC. HBK Investments L P acquired a new position in Focus Impact Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $6,416,000. Taconic Capital Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Focus Impact Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,886,000. CSS LLC IL purchased a new stake in shares of Focus Impact Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,921,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Focus Impact Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,469,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Focus Impact Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,226,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FIAC opened at $9.91 on Friday. Focus Impact Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.68 and a 12-month high of $10.42. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.94.

Focus Impact Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses in the education technology, technology-enabled manufacturing and services, and financial and healthcare technology sectors.

