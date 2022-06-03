683 Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 12,178 Greene County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GCBC)

683 Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Greene County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GCBC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 12,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $448,000. 683 Capital Management LLC owned about 0.14% of Greene County Bancorp as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GCBC. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Greene County Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $430,000. BHZ Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Greene County Bancorp by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 15,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 1,409 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Greene County Bancorp by 50.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 4,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Greene County Bancorp by 48,200.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,446 shares in the last quarter. 6.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ GCBC opened at $54.63 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $51.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.52. Greene County Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.01 and a 1-year high of $56.00.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Greene County Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.38%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Greene County Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 24th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Greene County Bancorp Company Profile

Greene County Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for The Bank of Greene County that provides various financial services in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, NOW accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, non-interest bearing checking accounts, and individual retirement accounts.

