683 Capital Management LLC Invests $330,000 in Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CODX)

683 Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CODX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 37,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $330,000. 683 Capital Management LLC owned about 0.13% of Co-Diagnostics as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CODX. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Co-Diagnostics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Co-Diagnostics by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 9,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,754 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Co-Diagnostics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in Co-Diagnostics by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 17,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 3,425 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Co-Diagnostics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $177,000. 21.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CODX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Co-Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Co-Diagnostics in a report on Friday, May 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

Co-Diagnostics stock opened at $5.28 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.79. The stock has a market cap of $179.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.06 and a beta of -1.90. Co-Diagnostics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.66 and a 52 week high of $11.82.

Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.16. Co-Diagnostics had a return on equity of 32.20% and a net margin of 40.25%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Co-Diagnostics, Inc. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Co-Diagnostics, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, develops, manufactures, and sells reagents used for diagnostic tests that function through the detection and/or analysis of nucleic acid molecules in the United States and internationally. It offers polymerase chain reaction (PCR) diagnostic tests for COVID-19, tuberculosis, hepatitis B and C, human papilloma virus, malaria, chikungunya, dengue, and the zika virus; three multiplexed tests to test mosquitos for the identification of diseases carried by the mosquitos; and molecular tools for detection of infectious diseases, liquid biopsy for cancer screening, and agricultural applications.

