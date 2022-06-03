683 Capital Management LLC Makes New $372,000 Investment in Nuvve Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:NVVE)

683 Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nuvve Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:NVVE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 27,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,000. 683 Capital Management LLC owned 0.15% of Nuvve at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Nuvve in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Nuvve by 82.8% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,502 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Nuvve during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Nuvve during the first quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Nuvve by 2,592.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 9,308 shares during the period. 23.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Nuvve news, CEO Gregory Poilasne sold 71,104 shares of Nuvve stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.18, for a total transaction of $652,734.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,183,315 shares in the company, valued at $10,862,831.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NVVE opened at $7.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $133.74 million, a PE ratio of -4.25 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.24. Nuvve Holding Corp. has a 12-month low of $5.55 and a 12-month high of $17.30.

Nuvve (NASDAQ:NVVE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $2.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.00 million. Nuvve had a negative net margin of 534.36% and a negative return on equity of 36.82%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Nuvve Holding Corp. will post -1.78 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Nuvve from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th.

Nuvve Holding Corp., a green energy technology company, develops and commercializes vehicle-to-grid (V2G) technology in North America, Europe, and Japan. The company offers fleet and electric bus charging solutions, and V1G and V2G charging stations based on Grid Integrated Vehicle, a V2G technology platform that enables electric vehicle (EV) batteries to store and resell unused energy back to the local electric grid and provide other grid services.

