683 Capital Management LLC Makes New $487,000 Investment in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMAO)

683 Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMAO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 14,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $487,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 88,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,908,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247 shares in the last quarter. F3Logic LLC raised its position in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 94,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,089,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 162.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 12.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 1,941 shares in the last quarter. 17.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FMAO stock opened at $41.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.88. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.27 and a 52 week high of $42.13. The company has a market capitalization of $538.48 million, a PE ratio of 18.90 and a beta of 0.29.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FMAO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.06. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp had a net margin of 26.98% and a return on equity of 10.93%. On average, analysts forecast that Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.86%.

Several equities analysts have commented on FMAO shares. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, February 16th.

About Farmers & Merchants Bancorp

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Farmers & Merchants State Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals and small businesses in northwest Ohio and northeast Indiana. The company offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; certificates of deposit; and custodial services for individual retirement and health savings accounts.

