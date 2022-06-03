683 Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 49,564 Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEN)

683 Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 49,564 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $418,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Apollo Endosurgery by 47.9% in the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 358,840 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,025,000 after buying an additional 116,189 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apollo Endosurgery by 384.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,772 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 5,373 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Endosurgery in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,050,000. Archon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Apollo Endosurgery by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 954,696 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,048,000 after acquiring an additional 198,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Apollo Endosurgery by 5.8% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 149,022 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after acquiring an additional 8,198 shares in the last quarter. 94.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Apollo Endosurgery from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apollo Endosurgery from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Apollo Endosurgery from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apollo Endosurgery currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

NASDAQ:APEN opened at $4.32 on Friday. Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.58 and a fifty-two week high of $10.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 7.78 and a quick ratio of 6.83. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.28.

Apollo Endosurgery (NASDAQ:APEN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21). Apollo Endosurgery had a negative net margin of 43.31% and a negative return on equity of 95.87%. The company had revenue of $16.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.17) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Apollo Endosurgery, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of medical devices. The company offers OverStitch and OverStitch Sx Endoscopic Suturing Systems that enable advanced endoscopic procedures by allowing physicians to sutures and secure the approximation of tissue through a flexible endoscope.

