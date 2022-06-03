683 Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 70,000 Vision Sensing Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VSACU)

683 Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vision Sensing Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VSACU – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 70,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $706,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vision Sensing Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $103,000. Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vision Sensing Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $504,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vision Sensing Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $2,661,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC acquired a new stake in Vision Sensing Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $2,772,000. Finally, Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vision Sensing Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $2,772,000.

Get Vision Sensing Acquisition alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ VSACU opened at $10.20 on Friday. Vision Sensing Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.97 and a one year high of $10.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.10.

Vision Sensing Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on companies with operations in vision sensing technologies, including hardware chip solutions, VST-related application software, artificial intelligence, and other peripheral technologies that assist to integrate and/or supplement VST applications.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSACU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vision Sensing Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VSACU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vision Sensing Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vision Sensing Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.