683 Capital Management LLC Takes $429,000 Position in Shore Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHBI)

683 Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shore Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHBI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 20,588 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $429,000. 683 Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Shore Bancshares as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Shore Bancshares by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 657,331 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,705,000 after buying an additional 43,868 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Shore Bancshares by 14.4% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 647,878 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,487,000 after acquiring an additional 81,459 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in Shore Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,612,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Shore Bancshares by 231.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 259,804 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,417,000 after acquiring an additional 181,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Shore Bancshares by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 199,613 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,162,000 after purchasing an additional 16,893 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SHBI opened at $20.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $406.72 million, a PE ratio of 17.52 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.22. Shore Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.25 and a twelve month high of $23.19.

Shore Bancshares ( NASDAQ:SHBI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $28.52 million for the quarter. Shore Bancshares had a net margin of 17.67% and a return on equity of 6.53%. Analysts expect that Shore Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Saturday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. Shore Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.03%.

SHBI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Shore Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Shore Bancshares in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shore Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Shore United Bank that provides various commercial and consumer banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations. It offers checking, savings, overnight investment sweep, and money market accounts; and regular and IRA certificates of deposit, as well as CDARS programs and cash management services.

