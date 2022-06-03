683 Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Inception Growth Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:IGTAU)

683 Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Inception Growth Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:IGTAU – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 145,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,461,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IGTAU. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in Inception Growth Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $197,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Inception Growth Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $497,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC bought a new position in Inception Growth Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $498,000. CSS LLC IL bought a new position in Inception Growth Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $678,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inception Growth Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $858,000.

NASDAQ IGTAU opened at $10.03 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.06. Inception Growth Acquisition Limited has a 1-year low of $9.93 and a 1-year high of $10.83.

Inception Growth Acquisition Limited does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on sourcing opportunities in the technology, media and telecom, sports and entertainment, and non-gambling game sectors.

