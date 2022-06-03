683 Capital Management LLC Takes Position in PFSweb, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFSW)

683 Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PFSweb, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFSW – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 26,517 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $342,000. 683 Capital Management LLC owned about 0.12% of PFSweb as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of PFSweb by 262.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 3,111 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in PFSweb by 117.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,845 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of PFSweb in the 1st quarter valued at about $104,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of PFSweb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $190,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PFSweb during the third quarter worth approximately $269,000. 73.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Eli Samaha acquired 13,735 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.18 per share, for a total transaction of $153,557.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,497,110 shares in the company, valued at $27,917,689.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 72,753 shares of company stock valued at $812,631. Company insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFSW stock opened at $12.88 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.97. PFSweb, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.03 and a 12 month high of $14.47. The firm has a market cap of $289.16 million, a PE ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.61.

PFSweb (NASDAQ:PFSW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. PFSweb had a negative return on equity of 6.33% and a net margin of 49.93%. The firm had revenue of $94.16 million for the quarter.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on PFSweb in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised PFSweb from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th.

PFSweb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides omni-channel commerce solutions in the United States, Belgium, Bulgaria, the United Kingdom, Canada, and India. The company offers order to cash service, which provides distributed order orchestration and payment processing; order fulfillment services; contact center services that are focused on providing essential services, such as order entry, returns authorization, product inquiry, and order tracking, as well as iCA, an application where agents provides customer service functions, such as placing orders, checking order status, facilitating returns, initiating upsell and cross sell, managing escalations, and gathering voice of the customer information.

