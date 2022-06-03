683 Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT)

683 Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 62,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SBT. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Sterling Bancorp by 46.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,656,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,274,000 after purchasing an additional 838,285 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 1,612,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,273,000 after purchasing an additional 30,700 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 383,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,203,000 after purchasing an additional 33,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 170,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $980,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Petiole USA ltd acquired a new position in shares of Sterling Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $594,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBT stock opened at $6.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $336.32 million, a PE ratio of 15.09 and a beta of 0.72. Sterling Bancorp has a 52-week low of $4.33 and a 52-week high of $7.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Sterling Bancorp ( NASDAQ:SBT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. Sterling Bancorp had a net margin of 19.08% and a return on equity of 6.58%. The business had revenue of $22.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sterling Bancorp will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th.

Sterling Bancorp, Inc is a unitary thrift holding company. Its wholly owned subsidiary, Sterling Bank and Trust, F.S.B., has primary branch operations in San Francisco and Los Angeles, California and New York City, and a loan production office in Seattle, Washington. Sterling offers a broad range of loan products to the residential and commercial markets, as well as retail and business banking services.

