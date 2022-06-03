75,329 Shares in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Bought by Clarkston Capital Partners LLC

Clarkston Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 75,329 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $9,747,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in Blackstone by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 44,764 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,208,000 after acquiring an additional 1,601 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 0.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,864,659 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $333,275,000 after purchasing an additional 21,083 shares during the last quarter. Homrich & Berg increased its stake in shares of Blackstone by 2.7% in the third quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 7,342 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $854,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Blackstone by 35.9% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 64,473 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,342,000 after buying an additional 17,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Blackstone during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,825,000. 63.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Tactical Opportunit Blackstone acquired 2,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $10,000,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 26,839,187 shares in the company, valued at $107,356,748. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ruth Porat bought 5,000 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $109.69 per share, with a total value of $548,450.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 15,942 shares in the company, valued at $1,748,677.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 2,514,376 shares of company stock valued at $11,553,227 and have sold 1,100,516 shares valued at $65,045,691. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on BX shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on Blackstone from $132.50 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Blackstone from $182.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Blackstone from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Blackstone from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Blackstone currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.55.

BX stock traded down $1.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $120.40. 58,152 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,145,066. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $112.94 and its 200 day moving average is $121.94. The firm has a market cap of $84.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Blackstone Inc. has a twelve month low of $91.39 and a twelve month high of $149.78.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.47. Blackstone had a return on equity of 18.77% and a net margin of 23.77%. The company had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. Blackstone’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were paid a $1.32 dividend. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.39%. This is a positive change from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.93%.

Blackstone Profile (Get Rating)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

