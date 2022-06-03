$785.03 Million in Sales Expected for Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO – Get Rating) will report $785.03 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Vista Outdoor’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $788.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $781.34 million. Vista Outdoor reported sales of $662.91 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vista Outdoor will report full year sales of $3.21 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $3.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.19 billion to $3.38 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Vista Outdoor.

Get Vista Outdoor alerts:

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.24. Vista Outdoor had a net margin of 15.54% and a return on equity of 50.41%. The firm had revenue of $809.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $760.87 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. Vista Outdoor’s revenue was up 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VSTO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vista Outdoor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Vista Outdoor in a research report on Friday, March 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Vista Outdoor in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Roth Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Vista Outdoor from $61.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.25.

Shares of VSTO traded down $1.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $36.99. 813,951 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 891,761. Vista Outdoor has a twelve month low of $31.83 and a twelve month high of $52.69. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

In other news, insider Jason R. Vanderbrink sold 3,104 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.79, for a total transaction of $111,092.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Christopher T. Metz sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.36, for a total transaction of $5,754,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 116,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,467,443.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 265,052 shares of company stock valued at $10,085,705 in the last quarter. 1.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of VSTO. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,861,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,272,000 after acquiring an additional 59,502 shares during the period. Gates Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,483,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,697,000 after acquiring an additional 138,811 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,776,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,402,000 after acquiring an additional 42,935 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,590,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,977,000 after acquiring an additional 36,800 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,109,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,731,000 after acquiring an additional 51,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.50% of the company’s stock.

Vista Outdoor Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products. The Shooting Sports segment offers ammunition products, including centerfire ammunition, rimfire ammunition, shotshell ammunition, and reloading components; and hunting and shooting accessories comprising high-performance hunting arrows, game calls, hunting blinds, game cameras, decoys, reloading equipment, clay targets, premium gun care products, holsters, duty gear, bags, packs, binoculars, riflescopes, and telescopes.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vista Outdoor (VSTO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vista Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vista Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.