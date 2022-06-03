8,100 Shares in Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) Acquired by Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP

Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,100 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $490,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of YNDX. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Yandex during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Yandex in the 4th quarter worth $85,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Yandex in the 4th quarter worth $182,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in Yandex by 76.2% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,502 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515 shares during the period. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. purchased a new position in Yandex in the 4th quarter worth $212,000. 66.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on YNDX shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Yandex from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com cut shares of Yandex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.40.

YNDX stock opened at $18.94 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.34. Yandex has a 12-month low of $14.11 and a 12-month high of $87.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The information services provider reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Yandex had a negative net margin of 6.46% and a negative return on equity of 1.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter.

Yandex N.V., a technology company, builds intelligent products and services powered by machine learning and other technologies to help consumers and businesses navigate the online and offline world. The company operates through Search and Portal, Taxi, Yandex.Market, Media Services, Classifieds, and Other Business Units and Initiatives segments.

