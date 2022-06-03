$891.40 Million in Sales Expected for Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) will post sales of $891.40 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Nasdaq’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $902.00 million and the lowest is $880.98 million. Nasdaq reported sales of $846.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Nasdaq will report full-year sales of $3.61 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.58 billion to $3.63 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $3.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.79 billion to $3.87 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Nasdaq.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.04. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 20.31%. The business had revenue of $892.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $892.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.96 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis.

NDAQ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Nasdaq from $199.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Argus upgraded Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com cut Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Nasdaq from $207.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Nasdaq from $188.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $211.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:NDAQ traded up $2.54 during trading on Friday, hitting $154.81. The stock had a trading volume of 891,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 955,794. Nasdaq has a 12-month low of $140.31 and a 12-month high of $214.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $163.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $179.17.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This is a positive change from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is currently 30.99%.

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.64, for a total transaction of $80,820.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,671,301.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Lauren B. Dillard sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NDAQ. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Nasdaq by 131.1% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Nasdaq in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 69.8% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nasdaq in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 85.1% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The Market Technology segment includes anti financial crime technology business, which offers Nasdaq Trade Surveillance, a SaaS solution for brokers and other market participants to assist them in complying with market rules, regulations, and internal market surveillance policies; Nasdaq Automated Investigator, a cloud-deployed anti-money laundering tool; and Verafin, a SaaS technology provider of anti-financial crime management solutions.

