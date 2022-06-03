9,725 Shares in Kinnate Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTE) Purchased by Virtus ETF Advisers LLC

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinnate Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 9,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $172,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Kinnate Biopharma during the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Kinnate Biopharma by 82.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Kinnate Biopharma by 170.7% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,395 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Kinnate Biopharma during the third quarter valued at about $169,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Kinnate Biopharma in the third quarter worth about $173,000. 96.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Richard Thomas Williams acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.37 per share, for a total transaction of $209,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 44.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

KNTE stock opened at $7.43 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.25 and its 200 day moving average is $12.25. Kinnate Biopharma Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.18 and a 1-year high of $26.05.

Kinnate Biopharma (NASDAQ:KNTE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.01. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kinnate Biopharma Inc. will post -2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KNTE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kinnate Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Kinnate Biopharma from $52.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Kinnate Biopharma from $44.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Kinnate Biopharma in a report on Friday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kinnate Biopharma currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.80.

Kinnate Biopharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule kinase inhibitors to treat genomically defined cancers in the United States. The company develops KIN-2787, a rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma inhibitor for the treatment of patients with lung cancer, melanoma, and other solid tumors; KIN-3248 small-molecule kinase inhibitors that target cancer-associated alterations in fibroblast growth factor receptors FGFR2 and FGFR3 genes; and small molecule research programs, including Cyclin-Dependent Kinase 12(CDK12) inhibitor in its KIN004 program.

