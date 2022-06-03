ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.31 Per Share

Analysts predict that ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.31 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for ABB’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.35 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.25. ABB reported earnings of $0.37 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ABB will report full-year earnings of $1.45 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.24 to $1.60. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.54 to $2.01. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover ABB.

ABB (NYSE:ABB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $7 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.13 billion. ABB had a net margin of 16.05% and a return on equity of 19.34%. ABB’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ABB shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on ABB from CHF 35 to CHF 37 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ABB from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on ABB from CHF 26 to CHF 27 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Oddo Bhf raised ABB from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on ABB from CHF 32 to CHF 33 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.13.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of ABB by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 17,722 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of ABB by 0.6% in the third quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 53,388 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,781,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in ABB by 82.2% during the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. raised its stake in ABB by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 11,472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Finally, Shilanski & Associates Inc. increased its stake in ABB by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 6,372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. 14.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ABB opened at $31.97 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $65.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.04. ABB has a 12-month low of $27.74 and a 12-month high of $39.11.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 29th were given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 28th. This represents a yield of 1.86%. ABB’s payout ratio is 22.75%.

ABB Ltd engages in manufacture and sale of electrification, automation, robotics, and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure in Switzerland and internationally. Its Electrification segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, renewable power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panelboards, switchgear, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

