ABC-Mart,Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMKYF) Raised to “Outperform” at Daiwa Capital Markets

ABC-Mart,Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMKYF – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at Daiwa Capital Markets from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AMKYF opened at $43.10 on Friday. ABC-Mart,Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.10 and a fifty-two week high of $50.21. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.11.

ABC-Mart,Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of shoes, clothing, and general merchandise products for men, women, and kids in Japan. The company develops and manufactures shoes; and licenses various brands. It is also involved in the sale of owned and purchased products through ABC-MART stores.

