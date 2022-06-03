Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.05 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO – Get Rating) will post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Abeona Therapeutics’ earnings. Abeona Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.16) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 68.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Abeona Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.31) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.43) to ($0.18). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.13) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Abeona Therapeutics.

Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.04).

ABEO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Abeona Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Abeona Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, May 29th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1.75.

Shares of ABEO stock opened at $0.16 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.78 million, a P/E ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 1.51. Abeona Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.13 and a fifty-two week high of $1.92.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Abeona Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Abeona Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Abeona Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $78,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Abeona Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Abeona Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $112,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.81% of the company’s stock.

Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.

