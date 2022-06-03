ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) Trading Up 4.9%

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 4.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $17.23 and last traded at $17.01. Approximately 22,982 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,576,137 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.21.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ACAD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright upgraded ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.41.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.92 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.25.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ACAD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $115.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.22 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 43.50% and a negative return on equity of 40.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.42) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 2,865 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.18, for a total value of $52,085.70. Following the sale, the president now owns 55,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,003,317.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen Davis sold 5,483 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.18, for a total value of $99,680.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,379,407.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,819 shares of company stock worth $205,781. 28.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,115 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 74.8% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,365 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 47,779 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $794,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 40,349 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $977,000 after buying an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 1,081.3% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,075 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. 91.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

