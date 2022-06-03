accesso Technology Group (LON:ACSO) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $772.99

accesso Technology Group plc (LON:ACSO – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 772.99 ($9.78) and traded as low as GBX 690 ($8.73). accesso Technology Group shares last traded at GBX 704 ($8.91), with a volume of 65,375 shares traded.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of accesso Technology Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th.

The firm has a market capitalization of £290.55 million and a PE ratio of 17.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 752.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 771.40.

accesso Technology Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops technology solutions for the attractions and leisure industry in the United Kingdom, other European countries, Australia, the South Pacific, the United States, Canada, and Central and South America. The company operates through Ticketing and Distribution, and Guest Experience segments.

